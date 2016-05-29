|
Hey, i hope this would be interesting for you!
it's not commercial. You may use it in your portfolio.
• DOWNLOAD LINKS
1. Google Drive: https://drive.google.com/folderview?id= … =drive_web
2. Yandex Disk: https://yadi.sk/d/6fajYPcms5eUg
• Dont foget show your result!
• My email: [email protected]
• INSTAGRAM @porfomua
use this tags:
Photogapher – Andrew Mashkov
Floristic – Lyudmila Koreshkova
Hair style – Svetlana Kostina
Mua – Zhanna Baluha
Model – Alina Levkina
May 29 16 11:40 am Link
May 29 16 02:14 pm Link
My humble attempt, great image
May 29 16 03:41 pm Link
My result !!! great shooting session !
May 29 16 07:25 pm Link
MB retouching wrote:
Yes, use it)
May 30 16 01:10 am Link
May 30 16 08:58 am Link
May 30 16 09:53 am Link
May 30 16 11:01 am Link
Again
May 30 16 11:15 am Link
May 30 16 11:26 am Link
спасибо за прекрасные исходники
May 30 16 12:50 pm Link
May 30 16 03:40 pm Link
May 30 16 04:11 pm Link
May 30 16 07:37 pm Link
May 31 16 03:12 am Link
May 31 16 05:02 am Link
May 31 16 06:39 am Link
Thanks for your awesome photos. This is my way. Can I use it in my portfolio?
May 31 16 10:42 am Link
May 31 16 11:29 am Link
May 31 16 11:43 am Link
May 31 16 11:49 am Link
Jun 01 16 09:08 am Link
привет
фотки супер!!
могу в портфолио использовать эту?
Jun 03 16 02:54 pm Link
Jun 04 16 04:35 am Link
Jun 04 16 06:00 pm Link
Спасибо! (на почте хай рез)
Jun 05 16 11:43 pm Link
Valerie Korko wrote:
да, пожалуйста)
Jun 06 16 01:21 am Link
Jun 06 16 11:53 am Link
Jun 07 16 02:42 am Link
Hi
Pls find my Try
L7D_4593 best for web by [url=https://www.flickr.com/photos/141539118@N03/]Also pls let me know if i can use this image
Jun 07 16 03:14 am Link
Jun 09 16 05:34 am Link
Jun 09 16 02:34 pm Link
Thank you for sharing your great pictures!
Jun 10 16 01:35 am Link
Jun 10 16 06:49 am Link
This is my try
https://onedrive.live.com/redir?resid=5 … hoto%2cjpg
Jun 10 16 01:09 pm Link
Great pics sir!
Here's my try, can I have you guys' opinion on this?
Jun 11 16 06:42 am Link
Jun 12 16 01:28 am Link
Jun 13 16 02:52 am Link
спасибо
Jun 13 16 03:18 am Link
Jun 13 16 07:30 am Link