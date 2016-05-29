Forums > Digital Art and Retouching > Challenges, Contests, and Samples > Floristic Beauty [RAW] Mashkov 2016
PORFOMUA

Nizhniy Novgorod, Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

Hey, i hope this would be interesting for you!
it's not commercial. You may use it in your portfolio.

• DOWNLOAD LINKS
1. Google Drive: https://drive.google.com/folderview?id= … =drive_web
2. Yandex Disk: https://yadi.sk/d/6fajYPcms5eUg

• Dont foget show your result! smile
• My email: [email protected]
• INSTAGRAM @porfomua
use this tags:
Photogapher – Andrew Mashkov
Floristic – Lyudmila Koreshkova
Hair style – Svetlana Kostina
Mua – Zhanna Baluha
Model – Alina Levkina

https://pp.vk.me/c626629/v626629222/ece9/eZsdwd4XOSk.jpg
https://pp.vk.me/c626629/v626629222/ecf2/JCEXUdPwg8k.jpg

MB retouching

MB retouching

London, England, United Kingdom

https://photos.modelmayhem.com/photos/160529/14/574b5af8d6fae.jpg

Can i use for my website please? smile

Photographer

andymarshallphotography

Falkirk, Scotland, United Kingdom

https://i.imgsafe.org/b6f8871281.jpg

My humble attempt, great image

axelgarrido

axelgarrido

Viña del Mar, Valparaíso, Chile

My result !!! great shooting session !

https://i68.tinypic.com/e6d9x2.jpg

PORFOMUA

PORFOMUA

Nizhniy Novgorod, Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

MB retouching wrote:
Can i use for my website please? smile

Yes, use it)

Maria_08

Maria_08

Kiev, Kiev, Ukraine

My try. Thank you for great pictures!
https://photos.modelmayhem.com/photos/160530/08/574c62e80550e_m.jpg

Andrey Bautin

Andrey Bautin

Ivanovo, Ivanovo, Russia

https://photos.modelmayhem.com/photos/160530/09/574c6f7da0cba.jpg

Isay Ravov

Isay Ravov

Moscow, Moscow, Russia

https://i.imgur.com/t9Rc0VD.jpg

axelgarrido

axelgarrido

Viña del Mar, Valparaíso, Chile

Again smile
https://scontent-gru2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/t31.0-8/13340279_1725369431073838_1688181882332261139_o.jpg

Hanton

Hanton

Newquay, England, United Kingdom

https://myweb.tiscali.co.uk/zenshindo/images/L7D_4601.jpg

Alice Retouch

Alice Retouch

Tomsk, Tomsk, Russia

спасибо за прекрасные исходники https://s019.radikal.ru/i622/1605/c7/c0ad707e46cb.jpg

SKov

SKov

Saint Petersburg, Saint Petersburg, Russia

https://jpegshare.net/images/20/73/20739b0fa891ccb972204c1671b44a62.jpg

Orkhan

Orkhan

Baku, Bakı, Azerbaijan

https://i64.tinypic.com/21k0974.jpg

Claudia Soren

Claudia Soren

Minneapolis, Minnesota, US

Thank you for sharing these with us.

https://photos.modelmayhem.com/photos/160530/19/574cf45f6620c_m.jpg

https://photos.modelmayhem.com/photos/160530/19/574cf5007d30e_m.jpg

https://photos.modelmayhem.com/photos/160530/19/574cf56754420_m.jpg

Zdzis Lipski

Zdzis Lipski

Białystok, Podlaskie, Poland

https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/ev9403errj7bplm/L7D_4558_2.jpg?dl=0

Adiet Atmaja

Adiet Atmaja

Palembang, Sumatera Selatan, Indonesia

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B1OFlt … sp=sharing

my try

Bieber audrey

Bieber audrey

Bastia, Corse, France

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/5eqrlylu0too … a_Fza?dl=0

Jose PD

Jose PD

Fuenlabrada, Madrid, Spain

Thanks for your awesome photos. This is my way. Can I use it in my portfolio?

https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/1018997/MM/L7D_4459%20editado.jpg

SvetOchxz

SvetOchxz

Saint Petersburg, Saint Petersburg, Russia

Отличные снимки! Спасибо!
https://photos.modelmayhem.com/photos/160531/11/574dd75a7019e_m.jpg

VictoriaMLK

VictoriaMLK

Minsk, Minsk, Belarus

https://c6.staticflickr.com/8/7432/27379997965_a1a647bff1_k.jpg

Isay Ravov

Isay Ravov

Moscow, Moscow, Russia

https://photos.modelmayhem.com/photos/160531/11/574dda2be444d.jpg

HaoGguang

HaoGguang

Meizhou, Guangdong, China

https://jpegshare.net/images/57/4c/574c3924be06e8f36a53aa4269956c82.jpg

Valerie Kor

Valerie Kor

Brussels, Brussels, Belgium

привет
фотки супер!!
могу в портфолио использовать эту?
https://s019.radikal.ru/i628/1606/bc/d551771d0da4.jpg

Pupsi

Pupsi

Cottbus, Brandenburg, Germany

https://abload.de/img/l7d_4561-24cjzi.jpg

MSL Retouch

MSL Retouch

Miami, Florida, US

https://scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/t31.0-8/s960x960/13391479_970041129776560_6318816595709156544_o.jpg

Retoucher

Zoya Farforova

Velikiy Novgorod, Novgorod, Russia

Спасибо! (на почте хай рез) https://savepic.ru/9988964.jpg

PORFOMUA

PORFOMUA

Nizhniy Novgorod, Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

Valerie Korko wrote:
привет
фотки супер!!
могу в портфолио использовать эту?

да, пожалуйста)

Retoucher

Yevgenija Stypka

Dnipropetrovs'k, Dnipropetrovs'ka, Ukraine

Классная съемка)
https://s019.radikal.ru/i640/1606/3b/dbb63050b74f.jpg

Marie-V

Marie-V

Athens, Attikí, Greece

https://i63.tinypic.com/262o86d.jpg

Vinoth

Vinoth

Udagamandalam, Tamil Nadu, India

Hi
Pls find my Try

https://c2.staticflickr.com/8/7508/26910606273_dcb36fd825_h.jpgL7D_4593 best for web by [url=https://www.flickr.com/photos/141539118@N03/]Also pls let me know if i can use this image

Orkhan

Orkhan

Baku, Bakı, Azerbaijan

https://i68.tinypic.com/10gmv74.jpg

Retoucher

JDN Retouching

Columbus, Ohio, US

So lovely! thank you!!


https://i73.photobucket.com/albums/i227/jessicaporter07/L7D_4431_zpsdrrzpreb.jpg

https://i73.photobucket.com/albums/i227/jessicaporter07/L7D_4566_zpstwvznxtr.jpg

- Jessica

kategro

kategro

Warsaw, Mazowieckie, Poland

Thank you for sharing your great pictures!
https://photos.modelmayhem.com/photos/160609/04/575957267c281.jpg

Retoucher

Dimesh Fernando

Colombo, Colombo, Sri Lanka

https://c4.staticflickr.com/8/7693/27583325595_8f7dd3b073_o.jpg

Giastur Roderick

Giastur Roderick

Rome, Lazio, Italy

This is my try
https://onedrive.live.com/redir?resid=5 … hoto%2cjpg

NgocNam91

NgocNam91

Hồ Chí Minh City, Pomorskie, Vietnam

Great pics sir!

Here's my try, can I have you guys' opinion on this?
https://c2.staticflickr.com/8/7636/26989915883_876262bb7c_o.jpg

Retoucher

Katerina Kolenko

Zaporizhzhya, Zaporiz'ka, Ukraine

https://photos.modelmayhem.com/photos/160612/01/575d1ca1bbeb1.jpg

Retoucher

Bischoff Photography

Freiburg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

https://up.picr.de/25876518gy.png

Retoucher

Svetlana Dyadik

Kiev, Kiev, Ukraine

спасибо smile
https://ipic.su/img/img7/fs/L7D_43657.1465813046.jpg

Retoucher

PaulinaDobrevv

Warsaw, Mazowieckie, Poland

I love your photos!! It's my try I hope you like it smile
https://i1376.photobucket.com/albums/ah17/PaulinaDobrevv/aL7D_4495_zpsdyrhiynv.jpg

